AGOA, African trade get attention in US-Africa trade summit

Africa and global businessmen and investors are set to gather in a business summit later this year in the US to deepen African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Trade Africa, World Trade Organisation Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), SDGs Agenda 2030 and AU Agenda 2063.

Prince Joel and Associates, a Nigerian business law firm, has been appointed to lead business delegates to the 2018 Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) holding in the United States in June.

ATIGS is a biennial business conference, a platform for businesses to expand into new markets promoting international trade between countries, and facilitate foreign direct investment in Africa.

“ATIGS 2018 will bring together new and established partners from around the world under one roof to increase business ties and partnerships, highlight and showcase trade and investment opportunities across Africa and to expand or establish operations in Africa,” Prince Williams-Joel, managing partner, Prince Joel and Associates, leader of the Nigeria delegation to ATIGS 2018, said while briefing the press in Lagos, Tuesday.

According to Williams-Joel, the appointment is a joint decision of the summit partners, who recognised its role in promoting the growth of the small and medium-scale enterprises.

The summit, scheduled to run from June 24 to 26 at the World Trade Centre in Washington DC, is themed ‘Driving Trade, Unleashing Investment and Enhancing Economic Development: the Gateway to African Markets.’

The three-day event will provide a unique platform for participants to gain strategic knowledge about local investment and business opportunities, and business networking.

George Onuma, business development consultant to Prince Joel and Associates, said the theme for this year’s summit is a highly focused on gathering of Africa-global business activities.

“Participants would experience a comprehensive display of companies around the world, high-level government officials, business leaders, global investors, and trade and investment agencies from various Africa nations under one roof.

“We are using this opportunity to call on interested persons, business owners and law firms to join the delegation to the United States so that Nigeria can be well represented,” he said.