AGPMPN blames depression on recession 

Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) on Thursday said recent increase in the number of cases of depression among Nigerians is due to the economic recession.

President of the AGPMPN, Dr. Omo-Ehijele Frank stated this at a press conference to mark the World Family Doctors’ Day, WFDD, he said the effects of the recession including jobs losses, struggling businesses and reduced opportunities make people prone to depression.

The theme for 2017 WFDD‎ is ‘Depression : Let talk about it’k

He noted that individuals who resort to alcohol and drug abuse only worsen their condition, adding that the abuse of banned substances and alcoholic beverages also leads to depression.

The AGPMPN president who identified depression as the leading cause of suicide called on families to be on the alert so as to identify relations who could be battling the illness in order to assist them on how to get professional help and not to resort to unacceptable means of handling their condition.

According to him, “The unfortunate thing in the management of depression is that many people who suffer from depressive illness feel uncomfortable revealing their feelings to relevant healthcare professionals or close people.

“The good news is that depression is a treatable malady. Broadly, treatment can be categorised into psychotherapy, medication and electro convulsive therapy”, he stated.

He said in order to prevent depression, p‎eople must eat appropriately to avoid over weight or under weight, reasonable physical exercises as appropriate for age and health status, people are advised to engage in community service as a hobby as this lift the Soul.

He continued, cessation of smoking, prudential intake of alcohol, to observe adequate sleep and rest and to engage in activities that create humour and laughter.

He stressed, “depression is a real illness. It affects people in different ways. It is treatable and if you have depression, you are not alone”.

