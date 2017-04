Youths from all over Africa will come together in the first-ever African Youth Agripreneurs (AYA) forum in Ibadan, Nigeria, from April 25 to 26, 2017. The forum provides an opportunity for the youth to show their skills, creativity, and innovativeness in agribusiness, and also relate with other youths, development partners, and stakeholders in the sector….



