Air Peace connects Lagos-Abuja-Yola, Abuja-Yola-Abuja

Air Peace has restated the airline’s commitment to link all Nigerian cities by air under its No-city-left-behind programme is irrevocable with the launch of Lagos-Abuja-Yola, Abuja-Yola-Abuja services.

Chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema who made the pledge Thursday at Yola Airport said connecting Yola “is a great milestone” adding that “it is a great leap in our vision to make seamless connections across Nigeria a reality for individuals, businesses and corporate organizations.”

Onyema who was represented by the spokesman for the airline, Chris Iwarah said Air Peace has undying desire to contribute to the development of Nigeria stressing that so far, the airline “has not only given air travellers a refreshingly new choice, but we have (also) continued to distinguish ourselves with our excellent on-time departure record and high safety standards.”

“The launch of our Lagos-Yola-Lagos and Abuja-Yola-Abuja services just days after the inauguration of our Lagos-Kano-Lagos and Kano-Abuja-Kano routes opens a new chapter in our spectacular flight operations.

“We are quite hopeful that our great experience here will positively impact our plan to expand into other cities in the north of Nigeria and some other grossly under-served areas of the country in the days and months ahead.

“We are in Yola to offer nothing but the best air travel experience. We promise not to lower the high standards we have been known for since we started operations. As has been the experience wherever we have launched our operations, today signifies the end of needless delays and cancellations on the Yola route,” said Onyema.

In his remarks, the airline’s station manager, Yola Airport, Mr. Samuel Waziri said travellers on the Yola axis “are going to have a different air travel experience with the coming of Air Peace” adding “ the north will have a feel of what Air Peace offers.”

Also speaking, the manager, Butu Travel and Tours, Mr. Abdullahi Hamman pledged to cooperate with the airline in selling its tickets.

“We will be issuing tickets for Air Peace in Yola and Abuja. We hope and pray Air Peace maintains time schedule for flights,” he added.



