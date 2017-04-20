Air Peace grounds planes involved in ground accident

The management of Air Peace yesterday grounded two of its aircraft that were involved in ground incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

A statement signed by the corporate communication manager of Air Peace, Chris Iwarah said the management of the airline confirmed that at about 6.15am on April 20, “The winglet of our B737 aircraft with registration mark 5N-BQR, which was being towed within the very limited space at the ramp of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to position for departure, had a partial contact with the stabiliser of another of our B737 aircraft with registration mark 5N-BQP”.

He explained that the points of contact of the two aircraft were only slightly impacted.

“We took the cautious decision to declare them unserviceable to enable proper investigation of the incident, checks and repair by our Engineering and Maintenance Department in line with our high safety standards.

“There were no passengers on the two aircraft involved in the incident. We have also revised our flight schedule to cater to our esteemed guests on the 14 sectors the two aircraft were scheduled to service today, ” Iwarah said.

While noting that everything is working according to plan, Iwara added that the airline engineers have already begun repair of the aircraft.

He said, “At the moment, everything is working according to plan and our engineers have already begun repair of the aircraft.”