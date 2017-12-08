Airtel announces return of Touching Lives CSR initiative

Segun Ogunsanya, MD & CEO, Airtel Nigeria

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the commencement of the fourth edition of its award-winning and flagship Corporate Social Responsibity (CSR) initiative, Airtel Touching Lives.

Airtel Touching Lives, which is aimed at promoting the culture of giving amongst Nigerians, seeks to uplift the downtrodden and offer useful support to less privileged people across the country.

Since the commencement of the programme in 2015, Airtel has provided practical help for thousands of Nigerians as well as communities and groups.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the kick-off of Season 4 of the programme, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, said the company is committed to helping the less privileged in the society in line with its vision of creating empowerment opportunities and making life better for Nigerians.

“Together, we all can make our society a better place if we join hands and collaborate to uplift the downtrodden around us.

“While the Government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) cannot do it all, we have a responsibility to contribute our quota to making Nigeria a better place for all,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to participate in the 4th edition of the Touching Lives programme by nominating causes and persons who require help.

According to him, “the nomination process is simple. Once you nominate an individual or cause, our team will review and assess the situation and determine if a follow-up visit will be required

“You can nominate individuals or projects in your communities by dialling 367 or by sending an SMS to the Shortcode, 367. Also mail can be sent to touchinglives@ng.airtel.com”

Since Airtel launched the Touching Lives initiative three years ago, it has achieved remarkable successes having restored hope of despaired individuals and families, saved many from the throes of death and empowered many underprivileged Nigerians.

One of the major highlights in Season 3 of Airtel Touching Lives was the story of Olusegun Aina family, who lost three children and were rendered homeless by a devastating fire incident. Through the Touching Lives platform, Airtel built and donated a multi-million Naira, ultra-modern 2-bedroom apartment for the family and also paid for all outstanding medical bills incurred by the surviving family members.

In 2017, Airtel Touching Lives was voted the most outstanding intervention in Stakeholders’ Management by the jury of the prestigious Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

Aside Touching Lives, Airtel Nigeria has continuously embarked on several philanthropic initiatives aimed at impacting lives positively. Some of these key CSR initiatives include the Adopt-a-School programme, Employee Volunteer Scheme, Airtel Five Days of Love Christmas programme and other interventions on health and the environment.