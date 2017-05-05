Aisha Buhari to present certificates to over 1,000 women in Kano

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, will on Saturday present certificates to over 1,000 women graduates of her skill acquisition programme in Kano.

The first batch of the women trainees, who rounded up their one month training on May 5, were specialised in fashion designer, interior decoration, spice and condiments, souvenir work, soap and shoe making as well as event management and decoration skills.

The programme was organised by the “Aisha Buhari Foundation” a pet project of the wife of the President.

The women were selected from 44 Local Government Areas of the State and trained based on their choice of vocation.

Suleiman Haruna,Director of Information in the Office of the Wife of the President, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the beneficiaries were also trained on how to produce cosmetics, household cleaning products and processing of household spices.

“Because of their number, the women were divided into two groups at different centres: the women centre at Gyadi gyadi and Salfat women centre at Goron Dutse.

Haruna said that the wife of the president embarked on a similar training programme with the aims of assisting and engaging less privileged families.

He said that the move would also prevent them from engaging in anti-social vices as a result of unemployment.

He explained that wife of the president had performed similar empowerment programme in Lagos, Katsina as well as medical outreach programme in Enugu, Kogi, Benue, Ibadan, Nasarawa, Imo among others.