Akume destroying APC in Benue, Party chieftain petitions national secretariat

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Christopher Terngu Abari, has accused the leader of the party in the state, Senator George Akume, of hijacking the nomination process in the state ahead of the forthcoming local government election.

Abari, who spoke during a press conference he addressed in Makurdi, said that he had already perfected moves aimed at lodging a formal petition at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja with the view to having the senator called to order and avoid a looming defeat of the party at the polls.

Abari, who said he represented his party, the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party at the Gusau accord where the ANPP was formally dissolved into the APC, expressed disappointment that it has now been completely hijacked by Akume and his “cohorts” who would only allow those in their camp to clinch both elected and appointed positions.

The former Minority Leader in the Benue State House of Assembly, who vowed to stop at nothing in ensuring that Akume’s alleged excesses in the party were curtailed, using every available legal means, said that if the issues raised were not looked into, the party was going to disintegrate before or after the slated council polls.

The former lawmaker, who is also aspiring to the chairmanship position for Makurdi Local Government Area, also took Akume to the cleaners over what he said were desperate moves to scheme him out of the race owing to his popularity in the party for a favored loyalist of the former governor.

He challenged the senator to equal himself politically with his contemporaries in the Nigerian politics by engaging himself meaningfully at the national level with the view to attracting better things to his people and stop rushing back home on every single opportunity to corner little positions to his loyalists.

While calling on his supporters to remain calm in the ensuing confusion that is being created, the APC chieftain said he strongly believed that the party at the national level would wade into the crisis as a matter of urgency and save the soul of the party in Benue State.