Akwa Ibom assembly approves N1.9bn loan request by govt.

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has approved a loan request of N1.9 billion to enable the state government pay its counterpart fund for the provision of infrastructure in public schools.

This was sequel to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s letter sent to the House and read at plenary on Thursday.

After a careful deliberation by members present, the House Leader, Mr Udo Kerien Akpan, moved the motion for approval and it was seconded by Mr Effiong Bassey, the member representing Oron State Constituency.

According to the letter from the governor, the loan will enable the state government to provide facilities in primary schools and junior secondary schools.

Also at plenary, the assembly passed a resolution authorising the state government to issue a letter to the Federal Ministry of Finance to purchase 600,000 bags of fertiliser for farmers in the state.

According to the letter, the 600, 000 bags of fertiliser would be sold to the farmers at N5,500 per bag in order to boost food production in the state.

The letter stated that N3 billon would be refunded to the Federal Government after sales.

The Speaker, Onofiok Luke, directed the clerk of the house to communicate the resolution of the House to the governor and other relevant authorities for action.