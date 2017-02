In an effort to create employment and improve the income level of youths, Akwa Ibom government has turned to large scale cultivation of vegetables including tomatoes, garden eggs and lettuces from farms located in various parts of the state. Anchored by the Akwa Ibom Entrepreneurship and Employment Scheme (AKEES), a special purpose agency…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.