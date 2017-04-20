Akwa Ibom to manufacture medical equipment

Plans have been concluded for the manufacture of medical appliances by the Akkwa Ibom State government.

Elijah Akpan, chairman of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), made this known when he received a Turkish firm expected to manufacture syringes.

Akpan thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for making the state investors’ friendly and lauded the investors for choosing to invest in the Akwa Ibom State, saying besides generating employment for our teeming youth, the project would also help to bring in socio-economic development to the state.

He thanked the investors as it was 100 percent private driven, describing it as great achievement and assured the team of government’s readiness to create an enabling environment for them to operate, saying other manufacturing firms would soon spring up in the state.

Conducting his guests around the facility, Gulabi Zubeyri, who is the managing director of the firm, said they started the construction of the factory in 2016, disclosing their plan to start test-running production on May 29, 2017.

According to Zubeyri, the factory will produce at a capacity of 350 million syringes per annum, of 2mls, 5mls and 10mls, as well as other categories on demand, adding that they planned to double productions next year.

Zubeyri also disclosed that they were targeting a capacity of 1 billion productions by 2019, adding that he was proud of his chairman, Onur Kumray, for committing huge resources to invest in Akwa Ibom State, as the company would engage over 150 people.