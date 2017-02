Charles Udoh, the commissioner for information and strategy, Akwa Ibom State, was in Lagos recently where he testified to the finger of God in the state and in the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel. Udoh, who had spent many years in the banking industry, explained that he accepted to serve the state because the man…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.