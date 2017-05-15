Alleged N40 bn fraud: Court adjourns Nyako’s trial until May 17

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned until May 17, the ongoing trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako to enable the prosecution serve the defence some documents.

The documents in question are payment vouchers , between 2008 to 2014, which the prosecution applied to tender in evidence through Mr Adamu Digil, the 10th prosecution witness.

While leading the witness in evidence, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), sought to tender the vouchers as exhibits, but the defence team objected on the grounds that they needed time to study the documents.

Counsel to Nyako, Kanu Agabi (SAN), said that the documents were too voluminous and it would only be in the interest of justice to allow all the defence counsel to peruse the documents before tendering them.

The judge, Justice Okon Abang, adjourned the matter until May 17 to enable the prosecution serve the defence and for the continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Nyako and his son, Sen. Abdulaziz Murtala-Nyako, are standing trial over alleged N40 billion fraud.

The father and son, who is a serving senator, are facing a 37-count money laundering charge, alongside two others, Zulkifik Abba and Abubakar Aliyu.

They allegedly diverted the funds from the Adamawa treasury between January 2011 and December 2014.