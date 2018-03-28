Alta Semper Capital LLP invests $18mn in HealthPlus

Alta Semper Capital LLP is an FCA authorised and regulated private equity investment manager based in London. They announced today a partnership with Nigeria’s leading retail pharmacy chain HealthPlus.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alta Semper is investing US$18million into HealthPlus, which will enable the company to expand its retail footprint and enhance its competitive position. Alta Semper specifically invests into market-leading businesses in defensive sub-sectors within the consumer and healthcare verticals.

“We believe Alta Semper is the right partner for our next stage of growth. Alta Semper’s focus on the healthcare sector, as well as its ability to invest patient and flexible capital, will allow us to grow strategically across Nigeria and further our mission to provide high quality and affordable healthcare products and services to a market that is large and growing.” Bukky George, Founder & CEO of HealthPlus said.

According to Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner & CEO of Alta Semper, “We are very excited about our partnership with HealthPlus, a remarkable example of a homegrown company that has become one of the largest specialty retailers in West Africa. We believe HealthPlus is well-positioned to take advantage of the grossly under-penetrated Nigerian pharmacy retail market and meet the growing demands of Nigerian consumers, as well as to expand regionally into neighbouring countries.”

The investment into HealthPlus will enable the Company capture the pent-up demand for high-quality yet affordable healthcare and professional beauty supplies by developing regional distribution centres in commercial hubs across Nigeria, rapidly expanding the Company’s footprint across Nigeria as well as developing a wholesale channel and investing in private label and e-commerce.