Ambode to celebrate Christmas with locals in 20 centres

Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode says he will be joining residents of the state to celebrate this year’s Christmas across 20 centres in the state.

This, according to Ambode, is to further promote bonding with and among the locals as well as enhance community participation in governance. It would be recalled that Ambode, while campaigning prior to the 2015 governorship, promised to run an inclusive government, where no section of the society would be left behind.

Speaking after being honoured with an award by Christian Conscience Group of Nigeria, led by the chairman, Enoch Ajiboso, in Ikeja, Ambode, AbdulLateef Abdul-Hakeem, commissioner for home affairs, said the resolve to mark the Christmas with the locals was also to ensure greater number of residents participate.

“I am not a governor for one religion. I am for all. And that is why we have decided that the Christmas party should be decentralized. They will gather in the 20 centres to celebrate at grassroots level,” Ambode said at the event, last week.

Earlier, Ajiboso explained that the governor was honoured with the award to encourage his administration’s efforts in infrastructure development and the transformation being witnessed in Lagos.

“This is visible in the infrastructural development, tourism, job creation and economic endowment. Aside these, the peaceful coexistence witnessed among major religion in Lagos state.