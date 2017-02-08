Ambode, Okowa proffer solutions to economic problems

Ambode said this at the 9th Annual Founder’s Day Lecture and Awards Ceremony of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture had the theme: “Mono-Economy: Antithetical to national Growth and Development.’’

Ambode, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said that the economic challenges threw up the need to re-strategise for the nation`s development.

“If we must surmount our economic challenges, we must all equip ourselves with the right skills and knowledge for national development.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to its economic project by providing the enabling environment for wealth generation and employment creation,’’ he said.

Ambode commended the bible society for its efforts in promoting moral standards and ensuring that the teachings of Christ got to all nooks and crannies.

On his part, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Patrick Okah, urged Nigerians to seek divine help for the nation to get out of its current challenges.

“It is a fact that God loves this country, and until we put God first, we cannot find a solution to our national problems.

“We need to pray harder as a nation and as individuals,’’ Okowa said.

Chief Ayo Opadokun,, an activist and human rights lawyer who chaired the occasion, said that Nigeria, with all her natural endowments, had failed to market manufacturing and innovative services to the world.

“If the government realises that the economic challenge it must confront is to diversify sources of revenue, then it becomes important that the enabling environment must immediately be created to ensure that the non-oil sectors thrive in a way that they can contribute to the common revenue purse,’’ Opadokun said.

In his remarks, Aaron Nuhu, National President, BSN said that the society, through the annual programme, o contributed socially, economically and politically to happenings in the nation.