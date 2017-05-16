Ambode restates directive on VIOs to stay off Lagos roads

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday restated that Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) had no business staying on Lagos roads.

“Let me reiterate that vehicle inspection officers have been asked to stay off our roads permanently,’’ he affirmed.

Ambode also warned operatives of the Federal Road Safety Commission to henceforth, stay only on fringes of highways, rather than on main Lagos streets.

“It has become evident that these agencies contribute to the traffic challenges on our roads,’’ the governor announced at a ceremony to inaugurate pedestrian bridges, lay-bys and slip roads at Ojodu-Berger, near Lagos.

“We will employ technology to track and monitor vehicle registration and Ministry of Transport (MOT) certifications,” he restated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pedestrian bridge inaugurated by the governor is 98 metres long with 150 metres of lay-bys on both sides of the expressway.

The bridge on Ogunnusi Road has two multi-bay bus parks with public toilets.

According to Ambode, the traffic situation at Ojodu Berger has posed challenges to the government, making his administration to give urgent attention to the problem.

“This decision was informed by the strategic importance of this axis being a major gateway into our state.”

The governor described the Ojodu-Berger project as the output of an innovative team of engineers, architects and town planners, who had worked hard to create an innovative solution.

“This is an ongoing process and we are working to create solutions to traffic congestion in every part of the state.

“If your neighbourhood or community is experiencing traffic challenges, be rest assured that we will soon be there.”

He said that the facility was put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the expressway and safeguard the lives of people, who often dash across the expressway.

“Today, we are delighted that we have not only succeeded in transforming the landscape of this axis, we have also given a new and pleasant experience to everyone entering and exiting our state,” Ambode said.