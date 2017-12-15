Ambode tasks journalists on professionalism

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has urged journalists to always strive to promote professionalism just as he assured his administration’s continued support for journalists in the state to excel in their practice.

Ambode has also revealed plans to upgrade five information centres across the state, to ensure prompt information dissemination.

He spoke, Friday, at the formal opening of the upgraded Bagulda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, aimed at enhancing the performance of the over 44 journalists deployed to cover the activities of the state government, from different media houses.

Ambode said that the upgrade was also part of government’s strategy to ensure that the state reflects its megacity status as Africa modern mega city, while reducing the challenges confronted by journalist in accessing information.

Represented by Rotimi Ogunleye, his commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives, Ambode said: “We will continue to make the environment conducive for journalist to practice their profession without any hindrance. This is because we believe that the media must operate in a conducive environment in order to have accurate reports.”

He noted that for any nation to achieve development, the media must be provided with a conducive environment and prompt information that would assist them in reportage.

Explaining the importance of media to Lagos development, the governor pointed out that the media and government to rely on each other for information.

“We believe that as we work daily to improve the state, the public must be informed about government policies, decision and future plans on delivering on dividends of democracy.

“The government would soon commence massive upgrade of the information centers in the five divisions to assist in information dissemination,” Ambode added.

Steve Ayorinde, commissioner for information and strategy, and Habib Aruna, the chief press secretary to the governor, among other dignitaries who graced the occasion, appreciated the governor for the making the press centre a lot more conducive for journalism practice.

JOSHUA BASSEY