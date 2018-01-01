Ambode’s wife, families welcome first babies of 2018

It was excitement and jubilation for three unique families in Lagos, Monday, as they were joined by the wife of the state governor, Bolanle Ambode, and other officials of the state, to welcome first babies born in 2018.

The event was marked with presentation of gifts to the first four babies born in three different hospitals in the state. Interestingly, the first two babies at Ikorodu General Hospital, a set of twins, boy and girl, were born to the family of Rahman Kehinde Adeoye, at 12.23am, weighing 2.9 kg and 3.2 kg respectively.

At Gbagada General Hospital where governor’s wife and her entourage also visited, the first baby, a male, born to the family of Ibhadon, was delivered at 12.05am, weighing 3.26kg, while the first baby at the Island Maternity, was born to the family of Basirat Ikudaisi at 12.05am and weighed 3.3kg.

Mother’s packs, baby essentials and other baby gifts were presented to the babies, their parents and other babies in the wards by the wife of the governor.

Ambode advised expectant mothers to justify government’s investment in maternal and infant healthcare, by staying away from quacks and patronising government’s health care facilities,

She said the state governor had made heavy investments in primary healthcare, to eliminate maternal and infant mortality, adding that the way to appreciate government’s effort was to put those facilities to good use.

She said: ‘I am aware that this administration makes health issues, especially maternal and infant health, a top priority. As part of our own efforts, the health sector has been provided with high dependency units, neo-natal care units, other medical equipment and resources to enhance the quality of maternal and child care services. We are poised to do more this year’.

The governor’s wife who further said that nursing mothers should take post-natal services seriously as it mattered greatly to the good health of the new born, advised them to also pay attention to their own health.

“I wish to emphasize that post natal care of the baby is just as important as the ante-natal. Therefore, mothers must take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being and good health of their babies. These include strict obedience of instructions of the medical personnel, as well as good care and attention to themselves’.

She called on parents to take advantage of routine immunisation provided by the state government through the primary healthcare centres to protect their children and the importance of birth registration upon delivery.

Olusegun Olulade, chairman, House of Assembly committee on health, on his part, restated the commitment of government towards eliminating maternal and infant mortality, adding that the entire healthcare delivery chain was a top priority.

Olulade assured that the healthcare insurance scheme being introduced by the state government will commence as soon the state governor signed the 2018 appropriation bill into the law.

Speaking on behalf of the medical directors of the three hospitals, Eniayewun Ademuyiwa, the medical director of Lagos Island Maternity, said the medical personnel remained committed and would continue to work round the clock to help the government realise its healthcare delivery objectives.

Kehinde Adeoye, on behalf of the other mothers, thanked the state government, the governor’s wife and corporate donors for the gifts.

