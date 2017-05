Ignatius Onimawo, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, says that the institution’s academic and administrative operations were now fully digitised. Onimawo disclosed this on Friday at Ekpoma, headquarters of the Esan-West Local Government Area of Edo, while rendering account of his stewardship since assumption of office. He said the university’s Senate meetings were now computerised,…