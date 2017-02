… as Arik suspends international flight operations The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday took over the management of OAS Helicopters operating from Maryland, Lagos Nigeria. BusinessDay gathered that the takeover followed a court’s order. Yesterday there was a heavy presence of heavily-armed policemen guarding the premises while it was sealed off. On the…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.