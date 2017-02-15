America is ready to strengthen relationship with Nigeria – ambassador

Stuart Syminot, US new ambassador to Nigeria, says his country is ready to take the existing cordial relationship between the two countries into higher level.

According to Syminot, America appreciate it relationship with Nigeria, and desired to also strengthen interface between citizens of the two countries.

In his word while speaking with newsmen after a visit to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State: “I have come to Kano for two reasons. First, because it is so important for this country and the Nigerian country is important for my country and for the world. You asked the question why I am here.

“And the second reason I am here is the same reason I am going to all six regions of Nigeria because I want to learn from people in each place. So that I can understand the whole country and then look for ways the United States can work to help every part of Nigeria and every person here sees it.

“And the reason I am here right now is because your governor and your state are putting in their action, but what I think is the most important of all principles, that is that justice in the whole country and strength in the whole country begins with how you treat every person.

“And so, it is out of interest, respect that I have come to learn from your governor. And with that, I will turn you over the governor.”

On his part, Governor Ganduje described the visit as a welcome development for his administration.

“By seeing that ambassador of the strongest country in the world, you know there must be something very useful and very unusual. He is here to partner with us in order to improve justice, especially justice for the less privileged people, who don’t have money to hire lawyers to defend them.

“Sometimes, they can lose their rights and sometimes, they can even lose their lives, simply because they don’t have somebody to protect them legally. So, he is here to partner with us to see how we can move the state forward,” he said.