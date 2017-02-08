Anambra has potential to replicate Chinese Economy – Ubah

Industrialist, Ifeanyi Ubah, says conscientious interventionist policy and commerce-driven potential can enhance the economy of Anambra to a commercial hub in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Ubah made this assertion at an interactive session with some traders in Nnewi, Anambra, on Wednesday.

The gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November election in the state, said the Chinese type of economy could be replicated in the state.



According to him, with government partnership with the traders and business tycoons, we can create a thriving local economy in the state that will make it a commercial hub in sub-Sahara Africa.

“Government needs to understand its role in commerce and not to just focus attention on collecting tax; it needs to create commercial enhancement policy relationship between it and entrepreneurs.

“The state must think beyond waiting for Federal Government’s intervention; we can build a strong economy on our own without looking at the direction of the centre,” he said.

Ubah, the Chairman, Capital Oil and Gas ltd., said the 21st century was not a century for lazy sub-national governments, rather a century that beckoned on them to build thriving local economies.

He said attracting business was not enough, but making policies that would reduce the cost of doing business and create profit margin for expansion would in turn aid economic growth.

“Without creating road map for commercial activities, we will remain stagnant economically,” Ubah said.

He added that the Igbo race was endowed with the potential to rival the Chinese in business.

According to him, our businessmen and women lack the requisite support of their state governments which their Chinese counterparts do enjoy.

“We are the only black race that can mimick the Chinese style of doing business, but unfortunately our business players do not get government’s support like that of their Chinese counterparts.

“If I have the opportunity to govern the state, I will not just replicate but internalise the Chinese model of commerce here,” he said.

Earlier, the traders expressed their willingness to partner with the state government on robust policies that would grow businesses in the state.

“We have been left to the lurch as we continue to struggle with our individual efforts and we cannot continue to do these alone without government support,” Chief Chijioke Okeke, said.

Another trader, Ebube Nwankwo, who described Ubah as a “successful businessman” , pledged to support him during the governorship election in the state.