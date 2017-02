Anchor Insurance Company Limited has restrategised to remain ahead of competition even as the market environment gets tougher with hard economic realities. To achieve its set goals, the company recently held a management retreat fine tone its skills for the new business year. The Management of the company recently organized a 3-day retreat for Management…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.