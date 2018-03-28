Anti-CDA Law: Obaseki charges developers to report activities of CDAs

Edo State Government has charged property developers in the state to report individuals and groups still perpetuating the unruly and illegal activities under the proscribed Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the state, to the Private Property Protection Task Force for investigation and eventual prosecution.

Edo State, governor, Godwin Obaseki, in a statement, warned individuals and groups acting in contravention of the laws banning activities of CDAs in the state to desist from such activities, as the task force, which was set up to implement the law, is on the lookout and will bring violators to justice.

The governor said the state government condemned the actions of the unscrupulous elements who still go about threatening, intimidating and cajoling people into parting with money, even with the existence of the private property protection task force, which has been mandated to mediate in crises that arise from property-related transactions.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the state government that some individuals still parade themselves as members of community development associations and go about intimidating investors in the property sector. This is a stern warning to them that the state task force is coming after them if they don’t desist from these acts. We have gotten reports, have treated some and are coming after more people who refused to desist from these despicable and illegal acts.”

On his part, the Vice Chairman of the Private Property Protection Task Force, Osaro Idah, urged people who are being threatened by members of CDAs to bring their complaints to the task force, as there are established means of settling the scuffles, noting, “People should not be intimidated by the members of the CDAs. The state government, with the blessings of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N ‘Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, is committed to ensuring that the transfer of ownership of landed properties is done with sanity and in with respect to law and order.”

He warned all those abetting the activities of CDAs in the various communities to back down and respect the law, else they will be forced to face the full wrath of the law.