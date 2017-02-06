Anxiety mounting for airlines, passengers, as Abuja Airport closure nears

There is mounting anxiety and a criss-cross of solutions and views among airlines, air travellers and other stakeholders, as the March 8 date for the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja runway repairs draws nearer.

Government is proposing to divert Abuja-bound aircraft to the Kaduna Airport, which is 243.5kilometrs and about three hours by road from Abuja, while foreign airlines destined for Abuja say the Abuja alternative is unacceptable to them for security reasons.

While the international airlines will not spell out their security concerns, security experts say the fear is about the nearness of Kaduna in north-central Nigeria, to the north-east of the country, where the Boko-Haram insurgents are recently being crushed and are resorting to sporadic suicide bombings.

Some stakeholders, particularly engineers, say there is no need to close the Abuja Airport and that one section of the runway can be kept operational, while the other is under repairs, and that once that is completed, the repaired section can go operational, while the first is repaired.

Another solution proffered, is that the international airlines, which are sceptical about security in Kaduna, can enter into code sharing arrangements which would entail a transfer of the international airlines’ passengers to the domestic airlines in Lagos for onward transmission to Kaduna.

Some domestic airlines spoken to by BusinessDay, say this arrangement suits them and would bring relief to the passengers.

All air passengers spoken to by our reporter, say the foreign airlines should either fly passengers into Kaduna directly, or enter into the code sharing agreement to transfer them to Kaduna-bound domestic airlines.

John Ojikutu, Secretary General, Aviation Round Table, explained that with the security concerns in the northern parts of the country, none of the American and European airlines would want to fly to Kaduna.

“I doubt if any international airline will take the risk of flying to Kaduna. They will rather land in Lagos and drop passengers there, a situation which may be discomforting to passengers,” Ojikutu added.

A representative of the international airline operators, Osho Joseph, said the Kaduna International airport is not an option for them. “We believe Kaduna may be an alternative for local operators but definitely not for international airline operators. But we will get back on this,” Osho added.

Otis Anyaeji, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has said that total closure of Abuja International Airport for repairs would lead to huge economic losses.

Anyaeji said that as a result of security implications that might be associated with the closure, government should adopt the operational models at Uli and Frankfurt airports that kept functioning while working on sections.

Isa Emoabino, representative of the Nigerian Institute of Highway and Transportation Engineers suggests that smaller planes and helicopters should be deployed to Lagos and Kano airports for the lifting of very important personalities and other international passengers to the Abuja airport and that rehabilitation of the airport should be done in phases and sections.

“Divering all the planes coming to Abuja to Kaduna, is ill-advised. The diversion will have

enormous effects on the the economy of Nigeria and those of the entire West Africa sub-region.

“Abuja is a major aviation hub and Kaduna airport is simply not ready to take over those huge responsibilities. Let the Abuja airport be done in sections that will allow smaller planes to evacuate Abuja-bound passengers from either Kano or Lagos airports. By that, minimal damage would be done to the nation’s economy,” Emoabino added.

International airlines operate six daily flights into Abuja. The airlines include Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France KLM, Turkish Airlines, Egypt Airlines and South African Airlines. The Federal Government plans to start diverting these flights to Kaduna, a situation that may not be comfortable for many passengers flying that route.

With an average of 120 passengers on each aircraft, foreign airlines that ply to Abuja, lifts 720passengers daily, BusinessDay’s checks show.

Bankole Bernard, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) said, “For Nigeria not to lose revenue in the course of considering security and safety, let international airlines just operate to Lagos, after which the domestic airlines can help them pick their passengers.”

Bernard explained that things will work out well if foreign airlines can partner or enter into code sharing arrangements with viable local airlines to pick up passengers from Lagos or Port Harcourt to Kaduna, rather than leave passengers stranded.

“Most people who ply the Abuja route, do so for business reasons, studies or to attend to government’s issues. These are the reasons why foreign airlines must consider passengers first in whatever decisions they will make during the period Abuja airport is temporarily shut down.

“I think the foreign airlines should consider either taking passengers directly to Kaduna, or partner with domestic airlines to drop off passengers at Kaduna, after stopping in Lagos or Port Harcourt,” Peter, a passenger told BusinessDay at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, yesterday.

Another passenger who identified himself simply as Steve, said foreign airlines have been benefiting from Nigeria by way of bi-lateral agreements, and that it would be unfair not to look for alternatives that will be convenient for passengers.

“If the airlines decide to drop off passengers in Lagos and not make provisions for then to Kaduna, that means they do not have the interest of passengers at heart. Foreign airlines have benefitted from Nigerians by way of bi-lateral operations, it is time for them to give back,” Steve added.

Also Muneer Bankole, Managing Director/CEO, Medview Airlines told BusinessDay that his airline is open to partnership with any foreign airline to help them convey their passengers to Kaduna, during the six-week period the Abuja airport will be shut for repairs.