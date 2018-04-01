Apapa Bridge to be closed for repairs, says Federal Controller of Works

The Apapa Bridge will be closed for permanent repairs as soon as stakeholders come up with alternative routes for commuters to ply, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Kuti said Julius Berger Plc. , the contractor handling the project, was ready to move to site.

He further said the ministry was working on effective traffic diversion alternatives for minimal stress on users.

He explained that the bridge was still in use because of an earlier emergency repair work done by Julius Berger to stabilise it.

According to Kuti, Messrs Buildwell Nigeria Ltd. had completed permanent repairs on an extension of the bridge which was damaged by fire.

He also disclosed that when Julius Berger returned to site, it would carry out permanent repairs on the portion of the bridge awarded to it.

“The repair work will be done on the bridge slab on the outbound Apapa carriageway.

“The situation we have found ourselves now is that for Julius Berger to start work, it means we have to divert traffic and we are still looking for the best alternatives.

“We have all sorts of trucks; lorries on this Apapa road, and as a result of that, we are having problems of diversion and that is what we are still looking at.

“We hope that very soon, we will be able to come up with the best solution to solve the traffic situation there.

He further disclosed that meetings were already ongoing with stakeholders and traffic regulatory agencies on how best to tackle the problem and ensure minimal stress for road users.

He appealed to road users to comply with directives of law enforcement and traffic agencies then.

NAN reports that the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Aug. 5, 2016, inspected the dilapidated Apapa Bridge which was damaged by fire.

The effect of the fire exposed some of the bridge’s steel layers and made it to cave in.

Fashola after a meeting with relevant stakeholders on Aug. 7, 2016 ordered the immediate closure of the bridge.

Julius Berger Plc moved to site the following day to begin emergency repair work.

An impact assessment of the bridge was thereafter carried out by Julius Berger which advised the Federal Government to embark on its permanent repairs.

In February 2017, the Federal Government ordered the closure of another extended portion of the bridge for four months for total rehabilitation.

The closed portion was about 700 metres long from the portion repaired by Julius Berger for four months.

However, due to paucity of funds, the contractor abandoned site but the project was captured in 2017 budget, leading to its award and subsequent permanent repair by Buildwell Nigeria Ltd.

NAN reports that the Apapa Bridge and the Marine Beach Bridge are jointly referred to as the Apapa-Ijora Bridge.

Both bridges had been damaged by fire at different times in the past.