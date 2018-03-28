APC celebrates Tinubu at 66

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is celebrating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban Borgu as he marks his 66th birthday.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi made available to BusinessDay said, “We attest to Tinubu’s progressive and patriotic contributions towards efforts to deepen democracy and ensure good governance in the country. As a frontline politician, he has built lasting political bridges and alliances across divides in the country.

“As a National Leader of our great Party, APC, we particularly reference his contributions to the growth and our electoral successes. As he carries out the presidential task of reconciling members of our great Party, we once more assure him of our support in ensuring the success of this important task.

” The APC family wishes him many more fulfilled and healthy years of service to our great Party and Nation.”

Events to mark the 66th birthday of the former Lagos state governor will take off at the weekend.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja