APC constitutional review committee submits 85 proposals for amendment

In the leadup to the All Progressives Congress (APC) non-elective national convention, the Party’s 10-member Constitution Review Committee has submitted its report to the Party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun containing 85 proposals for amendment.

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the Committee and APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire SAN at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday evening.

He was accompanied by other committee members, APC National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso and member, House of Representatives, Asabe Bashir.

The Chairman of the Party’s Constitution Review Committee said the committee had six working sessions after which a three-day retreat to consider the final report and analysis.

“In carrying out the assignment, we called for memorandum from members of the Party across board via publication in the newspapers. In addition to memorandum collected, we also wrote letters to the various party organs for their contribution as well as the government to give us their contribution. We received tons of them. Through the assistance of the International Republican Institute (IRI) we were able to sort them out, analyse them eventually we had of contributions that are worthy of consideration”, Banire said during the presentation.

He said major categories amended included: Powers, responsibilities and functions of party organs; composition of organs; disciplinary procedure; definitions, financial management; membership; organizational structure and tenure.

“We believe that most of the amendments we are recommending if put in place will strengthen our party and enable it to withstand the stress that are capable of being generated from time to time as a result of tension. I must seize the opportunity to commend committee members most of which worked tirelessly. We also thank you Mr. Chairman for the privilege of serving our party in this capacity and we hope and believe that ultimately when these amendments are passed it will give the necessary vigor to our party”, he added.

The APC National Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun said the report will be deliberated by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and subsequently the National Executive Committee (NEC) and finally put before the convention for final approval.

While thanking the committee members for undertaking the exercise, Odigie-Oyegun said the amendments will amongst others address issues of internal democracy and disciplinary procedures in the Party.

“Areas like the emphasis on internal democracy, disciplinary procedures which were extremely cumbersome and needed to be looked at so that if justice has to be meted out, it should be done speedily and quickly and not subject the party to the kind of unpleasant situation were because of constraints provided by the constitution you are unable to take action speedily as and when necessary.

“The NWC will go through your recommendations with a fine toothcomb and it will subsequently go to the NEC and be put before the convention for final approval”, Oyegun said at the presentation.

Other members of the committee which was inaugurated by the Party’s National Chairman on January 25, 2017 are: APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, as Secretary; Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello; Domingo Obende; Olusola Adeyeye and APC Deputy National Legal Adviser, Adoh Ogbuta.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja