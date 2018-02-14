APC mourns death of 21 Bauchi students

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the tragic death of 21 students, three teachers and a driver of Government Secondary School (GSS) Misau, Bauchi following a ghastly motor accident while returning from an educational excursion in Kano state on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, made available to BusinessDay on Wednesday said “the death of our loved ones is very sad and never easy to accept, particularly when it is unexpected and they are young. Indeed, the country has lost a young and vibrant generation of students who could have contributed to national development and humanity.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the families, friends, fellow students, school management, government and people of Bauchi State over the terrible loss. We pray that the Almighty God comforts them and grant the dead eternal rest.”

Innocent Odoh, Abuja