APC mourns Umar Baba Jibril

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of Umar Baba Jibril, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and member of the Party, who represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

A statement issued on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Bolahi Abdullahi, noted that “The Party extends its deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the National Assembly as well as the government and people of Kogi State over the loss of the vibrant and experienced lawmaker who was a three-time member of the House of Representatives.

“The Party notes his vast contributions to the institution of democracy as a former Speaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly and as a longstanding member of the House of Representatives who moved many motions and initiated bills geared towards a better life for Nigerians.

“The Late Jibril was a grassroots politician dedicated to the service of his people. He would sorely be missed,” the statement said.

The party also prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Jibril, 58, died after a protracted illness in Abuja, according to family sources.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja