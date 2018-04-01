APC to PDP: Follow Mantu’s example, confess your sins

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy President of the Senate Ibrahim Mantu, and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name calling.

A statement issued on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made available to BusinessDay at the weekend, said that the PDP, which was apparently burdened by guilty conscience, through its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had last week apologised to the nation for the years of misrule that his party has brought to the country.

The APC spokesman said his party had noted this apology but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.

Mantu has confessed to rigging elections in favour of his party, the PDP in the past. He revealed that he gave money to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives to manipulate elections in favour of the PDP.

He disclosed this during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Hard Copy, saying, “I don’t have to go and change election (results) but when you provide money, you give money to INEC boys that if they see any chance they should favour you, you provide money to the security (personnel); I tell you it’s not necessarily when I am contesting election but when my party sponsors a candidate, I will like that candidate to win election.”

The APC spokesman said “Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless “you too” accusations and name calling. This is further evidence that PDP is not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians will grant them amnesty and a short-cut back to power.”

“However, now that Senator Mantu has belled the cat, by confessing to how he has helped the PDP to rig elections in the past, we hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former Senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria,” the statement said.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja