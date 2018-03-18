‘Why APC state congress in C/River is controversial’

In an effort to put an end to the lingering crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership tussle in Cross River State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, after a reconciliation meeting in Abuja recently, ordered a state congress within to elect a new chairman of the party in the state. Owan Enoh, a senator, representing the Cross River Central senatorial district at the Senate; Usani Usani, minister of Niger Delta; John Ochala, former acting chairman of APC, Cross River State Chapter, and Hilliard Etah, national vice chairman of the APC, South-South, spoke to MIKE ABANG from different perspectives of the crisis and the state congress. Excerpts:

There’s no threat to APC in C/River – Enoh

Owan Enoh, a senator, representing the Cross River Central senatorial district at the Senate. He was among the senators that decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in May 2017.

Why in your opinion was the reason for the state congress ordered by Abuja secretariat of your party?

The congress was ordered by the National Secretariat of our party. It’s the necessary step that has been taken to reposition the party and its activities in Cross River State. I am currently in the Senate, and I am doing my first term, but there is still time to determine what my aspirations are, but I work with the people who fully supported me and I look up to them.

What future do you see for APC in Cross River?

The potential of the party in Cross River is enormous, that is why I said earlier, that what we are doing here today are necessary steps we need to take to get the party back on track; so we don’t just depend on individual potential, and we need to get back together as one people. You will recall that I joined this party in May 2017 and frankly speaking I think I have not seen any leadership of this party at the state level.

I think that everything about this party as far as our state is concerned has to do with individual efforts of most of us and I hope individual effort alone cannot make the required difference. Let us now join our efforts collectively and build a formidable party that would take over power at all levels in the state. We need a leader to lead this party and the hope is that after today’s exercise things would be done right. That is why there will be no incitement of anyone and I think for example, we all will win together. Incidentally, after this vote, one person will eventually emerge the winner. But I think that the burden of leadership demands that whoever wins must join hands with his opponent and pursue reconciliation. Because we all need to think of ourselves as one people in one party with common aspiration to take over governance in Cross River come 2019.

With series of endorsements that Governor Ayade has received across the state for second term; don’t you think it would take a hard fight for APC to take over Cross River in 2019?

Which endorsements? Endorsements in themselves do not win elections. I think that if you understand the logic of politics enough, incumbents that get so involved in getting an endorsement for him leave so much to be desired. I think this kind of endorsement cannot win an election. I think an incumbent should be more comfortable in approaching 2019 than what I find people do now.

How concerned are you about the internal crisis in your party in the state?

Well, I think, we still have some little time, and I’m glad the process of reconciliation is taking place today. In the next one month or so we should be able to put our house together. So I don’t think there is any threat.

So you are saying the endorsement is of no effect?

If you look around, those endorsing him are appointees in his cabinet; political appointees who really do not have a choice.

Essence of the congress is to reorganise the party – Usani

Usani Usani, minister of Niger Delta, who was one of the observers at the congress, also spoke with our correspondent.

Are you aware of any court injunction against this process?

I am not. If was aware I wouldn’t be here, because I am a law-abiding citizen, more so this administration is concerned about the rule of law. I am not aware.

So what is your advice to those talking about a court injunction?

Just take my word and replicate it to your readers.

Minister, what is that the party is expecting from the new chairman now?

The whole essence is to revive the party; a party that for the past two years has not done any activity, a party leadership that directs wards executives not to take new members is indirectly saying that the party should die, so the whole essence is to make sure that the party is revived and get ready to deliver. The leadership that does not in any way observe the tenets of our great party, APC; a leadership that has sympathy for the opposition party or opposition government, I think such untrustworthy leadership is not fit to lead the party and should be removed in the system so that the party can move forward. So in its entirety, the whole essence is to reorganise the party, open our house let people register. Very many local government people are complaining that they want to register, but their ward leaders told them that they are directed not to open the register. That is antithetical to the tenets of democracy, and so I am glad that this is taking place.

How prepared is the APC to take over Cross River State come 2019?

You shall know that in 2019.

How about the massive endorsements of Ayade for second term by many people in the state?

If you were sent by PDP; take your time (Laughs). The turnout today on only a single position Congress should let you know that the confidence and courage of APC at this time is the determination to take over Cross River State; so no one is threatened.

They have violated the tenets of our constitution – Ochala

John Ochala is the former acting chairman of APC, Cross River State chapter

What actually is the crux of the matter in the state chapter of your party?

Last Monday, the stakeholders of the APC in Cross River State was called to Abuja to see how they could find the way forward on the impasse arriving from the position of a substantive chairman APC in Cross River State. While we saw that they came out with the processes that will meet the standard, when I say the standard, I mean the constitution of our party, Segun Oni, His Excellency, the former governor of Ekiti State, and the deputy national vice chairman of our great party just read out instructions; one which is very important is that all those who were suspended, that the suspension has been lifted. Secondly, that Saturday, five days after the Monday meeting, a state congress would commence. But some people have insulted, they have violated the tenets of our constitution. We made observations and we said no one was running away from Congress, but we have the processes we must have to follow. The Electoral Act talks about 21-day notice to INEC to observe. If you watch this election, there is no INEC official, so we don’t know the magic or the miracle that is going to happen. To God be the glory we are law-abiding, we have tried our best to calm our supporters so that there will be no breakdown of law and order.

The process was illegally procured – Etah

Hilliard Etah, national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-South

What actually is the problem with your party or are you suspecting activities of fifth columnist?

First of all, the process was illegally procured, and because of that two of our members have gone to court and got the court process and served the party both in Abuja and in Calabar and the continuation of this exercise is the spirit of impunity and sacrilegious attempt to destroy the constitution of the party and impose a candidate of the Niger Delta Minister’s choice and this process is spearheaded by no less a person than John Odigie-Oyegun including Chief Segun Oni and Senator Osita Izunaso, the national organising secretary.

Are there some other underlining factors?

It is coming from the members of the party who also have an intention to contest this process. Some aggrieved members of the party were invited to Abuja on the 19th of February and they were now asked to go back to Calabar and conduct a congress on the 24th, five-days after. So, when you put it side by side with the constitution of the party, it would show you clearly that it is an attempt to force a candidate or a particular candidate on the party in Cross River State.

So, are you saying that right process is not being followed?

For me, I think that as a law-abiding organisation, as the one that campaigned on the basis of change– change in the way that we do things, change in the way that we conduct our political affairs, it is incumbent on this party to obey the law, that the moment you are served court process you cannot do anything to pre-determine the outcome of that court process. Of course, we cannot, because the matter is in court, in fact two cases are in court. We are just waiting for the appointed day in court.

So, what is your advice to your members?

Our people should remain strong; we are not a colonised people, and we know that the actors that are orchestrating this crisis are from outside the state; we know that they are not concerned about the health of the party in CRS, but they should remain strong, I mean our people should remain unmoved at this time. When you fight on the side of what is right, you will definitely prevail at the end of the day.

MIKE ABANG