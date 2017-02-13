Apo Six: Court adjourns judgment till March 9

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation in 2005 charged six police officers to court for the alleged killing of the traders

NAN further recalls that the accused persons were arraigned on a 9-count charge of conspiracy and culpable homicide, which contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

The police officers standing trial in the case were: Danjuma Ibrahim, Othman Abdulsalami , Nicholas Zakaria, Ezekiel Acheneje, Baba Emmanuel and Sadiq Salami.

They were charged with culpable homicide over alleged killing of the traders: Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Isaac Ekene, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwodike and Augustina Arebun.

At the adjourned date on Monday for the judgment, both the defence and prosecuting counsel were in court, but the defendants were around, and the court did not sit either.

Later, date was taken and announced.