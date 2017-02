…. As AMCON appoints KPMG to audit airline The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Wednesday said Arik Air owes creditors over N361.705 billion. Breakdown of the credit includes a debt of N146 billion owed Arik, N165 billion owed commercial banks, N26billion owed federal aviation agencies and regulators and $81million owed foreign creditors (which…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.