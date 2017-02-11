Army demotes 2 soldiers for human rights abuse

The Nigerian Army has demoted two soldiers, Cpl. Bature Samuel and Cpl. Abdulazeez Usman of 82 Provost Company in Onitsha, Anambra, to Private for human rights abuse.

The Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Usman said the demoted soldiers on Feb. 7, maltreated a physically challenged person, Chijioke Uraku, on the street of Onitsha, Anambra, for allegedly wearing Army camouflage uniform,

Usman said they were arrested, summarily tried on two-count charge and found guilty.

“Consequently, both have been sentenced to reduction in rank from Corporal to Private Soldiers and 21 days imprisonment with Hard Labour, respectively.

“It includes forfeiture of 21 days pay to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army has also reached out to the victim of their unjustifiable assault, Chijoke Uraku (alias CJ), as widely reported by the media.

“We wish to reiterate our avowed determination to ensure that troops conduct themselves in the most orderly and professional manner at all times.

“Any act of indiscipline would not be tolerated,” he said.