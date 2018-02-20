Army launches special security exercise in Benue to tackle herdsmen’s menace

The Nigerian Army has launched a special security exercise code named in Tiv as Ayem A Kpatuma, meaning Cat Race, to tackle insecurity in North- Central States.

Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, performed the launching Tuesday, at the 707 Special Forces Brigade Headquarters at Gbajimba, Benue State.

Buratai explained that the essence of the exercise was to restore peace in the troubled states of Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba and to end the menace of Fulani Herdsmen’s attacks on farmers as being experienced in Benue.

He said Ayem A Kpatuma would fully implement the rules of engagement to the letter, adding that the exercise was not targeted at any group but rather at criminals.

Burutai ordered commanders of the exercise to strictly follow the rules of engagement to ensure that the prevailing peace is maintained and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Samuel Ortom and his Kogi and Nasarawa State counterparts for their support to the success of the exercise.

Governor Ortom asked the Army, to through Ayem A Kpatuma, replicate the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North- East in Benue, so as to end the persistent attacks on helpless farmers.

He called on the Army to work tirelessly towards ending criminality in Nigeria and expressed hope that with the conduct of Exercise Ayem A Kpatuma, security of lives and property would be restored in Benue to enable displaced farmers taking refuge in IDPs camps to return to their homes.