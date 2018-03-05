Army pledges to beef up security around investments, industrial zones

Considering economic statuses of Lagos and Ogun states in the comity of states of the federation, hosting largest number of investments in all sectors of economy, the Nigerian Army has pledged to beef up security around manufacturing firms, industries, investments and enterprises operating within Lagos-Ogun industrial zones.

The pledge by the Nigerian Army to beef up more security around investments in that axis came against the backdrop of increasing location and localization of foreign direct investments within the axis for which the Army said must be more secured in addition to its primary duty of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation as well as the lives and property.

Speaking during a working visit to the 35 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army at the Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, Enobong Udoh, Major-General and General Officer Commanding, the 81 Division of Nigerian Army, declared that the mandate of Army had been extended to security of investments and investors especially in the wake of abduction of expatriates, workers and investors.

Udoh, who revealed that the formations belonging to Nigerian Army in Osun state would soon come under the 81 Division which comprises Lagos and Ogun states in accordance with dictates of Military Act, noted that effective and adequate provision of security to civilians covers security of lives, property, investments and all the people that operate industries as well as goods and services which in return, improves socio-economic growth and development.

The General Officer Commanding the 81 Division of Army, while briefing military officers at 35 Artillery Brigade at Alamala in Abeokuta, including Basil Adonkie, the Brigadier-General and Commander of the Brigade, said, “everything you do, you do it professionally. It is my mission to ensure that the vision of Chief of Army Staff, which is based on Responsive Army is achieved.

“For me, professionalism is key, responsiveness to issues is key. I don’t want to hear that my troops are involved in extortion, sharp practices and other malpractices. We are in these uniforms to protect civilians, we work to secure them. When we go out, we go out against criminals and not law-abiding citizens. We should not do anything that molests civilians.

“We will ensure that all the threats are confronted. We should provide security forces investments, goods and services to ensure that our Naira improves against foreign exchange. If we provide the security, development will take place and we are being taken care of.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta