Army warns against killings in 3 troubled States

The Nigerian Army has warned perpetrators and sponsors of killings in Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states to desist forth with, or face the wrath of the law.

The stern warning which was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, also directed commanders leading operations these troubled states to apply the Rules of Engagement to the letter, or face trial for possible failure to carry out lawful orders.

“We would like to unequivocally reiterate that the Army Headquarters warns the arsonists and the killers to stop or face decisive action by troops.

“Our Rules of Engagement (ROE) is clear on arson and murder, therefore, no such criminal acts would be allowed in any of the aforementioned states”, Chukwu said.

He further reiterated the seriousness the Army attaches to internal security (IS) operations, saying they are not “persuasive” exercises, but meant to take out threats to the state.

According to the DAPR, the Force, in conjunction with other security agencies, will deal with threats to security, in whatever guise they manifest.

He added that the clampdown on troublemakers will be total, and without regard to identity, status or class.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the continued disturbing, senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties in Adamawa, Benue and Taraba States.

“In view of this, we strongly warn the perpetrators of these crimes to desist forthwith. The Nigerian Army in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies are working assiduously to identify and arrest all those involved regardless of their disposition in the society including government functionaries.

“The public are please reminded that when troops are called out for internal security operations, they are not to joke or persuade anyone. We have warned our commanders on the ground to take decisive actions or face court martial.”

Stella Enenche, Abuja