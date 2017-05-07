Arsenal beat Man United, revive top four dream

Arsene Wenger claimed a bragging right from Jose Mourinho Sunday as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and revived their push for a top four spot in the English Premier League.

Two goals within three minutes gave Arsenal the three crucial points they needed, thus ending Manchester United’s 25-match unbeaten run.

For Wenger, it was the first time, his team would beat a Jose Mourinho coached team in the league. Arsenal did not succeed in overpowering Chelsea when Mourinho was in charge

The first half was goalless, although marked with opportunities wasted by the two sides. David De Gea saved from Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech denied Wayne Rooney.

But in the second half, the match came to life nine minutes after resumption.

Granit Xhaka’s shot deflected off Ander Herrera and over De Gea.

Three minutes later Arsenal were 2-0 up, Danny Welbeck heading in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross.

United threatened most through Rooney, who had two shots go close in the final 15 minutes.

Arseal, with four matches in hand, are now within two points of United, in fifth, with a match in hand, but still six points off the top four.