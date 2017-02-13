Assembly wants A/Ibom Govt to pay N2.08bn to pensioners

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging the state government to clear arrears of gratuity owed retirees in the state amounting to N2.08 billion.

The resolution followed a report by Udo Akpan, Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on non-payment of pension and gratuity to retirees in the state, on Monday.

Akpan advised the state government to channel the amount through the Local Government Pension Board for settlement of gratuity owed pensioners in Akwa Ibom.

The resolution urged the state government to do everything possible to intervene in the payment of the outstanding entitlement of retired primary school teachers.

According to the resolution, officials of local government joint account are advised to adopt a template to settle the backlog of gratuity owed retirees in primary school and local government retirees.

The resolution also urged the state government to settle all outstanding payment of 7.5 per cent contributory pension scheme to all public servants who contributed to the fund but were not paid.

The resolution called for the immediate transfer of retirees pay point from salary payroll to pension payroll as measures to solve the problem of accumulating pension and gratuity in the state.

The Speaker, Onofiok Luke, directed the Clerk of the House, Mandu Umoren, to communicate the resolution to Gov. Udom Emmanuel for action.