Atiku felicitates with Christians at Easter

Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

In a message released by his media office in Abuja to mark the Easter celebrations, the Waziri Adamawa described those two qualities as essential to the unity that Nigeria so desperately needs at this time when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear our nation apart.

The Waziri Adamawa also encouraged Nigeria’s leaders to use the opportunity of the Christian celebration of Easter to reflect on their stewardship to their people and to the nation.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are as a result of another ethnic or religious group,” Atiku said.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja