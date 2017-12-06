‘Why Atiku may not vote at PDP Convention’

Despite his recent return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may not vote at the December 9, 2017 National Elective Convention of the party.

The ex-VP who dumped the party four years ago to the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigned from the APC and announced his formal return to the PDP at the weekend. He paid a courtesy call on the party’s leadership on Tuesday, where he urged other defectors to return.

However, Adeyeye who doubles as the party’s spokesperson, confirmed at a press briefing on Wednesday that the former VP will not only participate but also make a speech at the event.

He hinged the decision on the fact that the politician has lost his right to being a statutory delegate at the convention having returned recently.

Section 8 to 9 of the PDP Constitution which dwells on Procedure for Rejoining the party states that: “A person who desires to rejoin the party after leaving it shall apply to his Ward Secretary for re-admission; and unless given waiver by the National Working Committee, be placed on probation for a period of not less than one year.

“Subject to the provision of Section 8(b), a member on probation shall have the right to attend all meetings of the Party, but shall not be entitled to vote at such meetings, nor shall he be eligible to contest for elective office on the platform of the Party”.

Speaking on the development, Adeyeye said: “We are happy with Atiku coming back to the PDP. It is very exciting for all of us. It’s a good omen to everybody in the PDP. He was one of the founding fathers, one of those who built this party and he’s coming back home. His room was never occupied, so we have opened it for him.

“He will be part of this convention. He will even make a speech at the convention but he may not be voting at the convention”.

He raised an alarm over plans by those he called ‘overzealous elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’ of plots to disrupt the convention.

The spokesperson therefore appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call his aides to order.

He said: “We have credible information that some overzealous elements in the government are trying by any means to disrupt the convention of the PDP. They have been trying every effort but we are happy that we have no information that it is coming from the very top. But some overzealous elements in the administration are bent.

“They are afraid that if the PDP should hold a successful convention, that their days in government are numbered.

“This is a credible information and that is why we are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to please call his aides to order. We have no evidence that the President is aware of this. It is happening and we are calling on him to do his own investigation and to call those who are trying to cause this problem to desist because it is capable not only of destroying this democracy but also capable of destroying the country.”