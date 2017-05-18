AU to help Gambia establish commission to probe past atrocities

The African Union is ready to help the The Gambia prepare a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to look into atrocities committed in the past two decades.

The head of the AU, Pierre Buyoya made this known on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with the country’s vice president Fatoumatta Tambajang.

“We came to the Gambia to see which way the African Union can assist, concretely, in confronting some of the challenges Gambia is facing,” said Buyoya.

He said the visit focuses on how to help Gambia on security reforms, economic reforms and also the building of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

“The AU is determined to accompany Gambia to prepare this process (establishing the commission). We are ready to assist and there is a lot of experience in Africa about TRC,” Buyoya said.

The Gambian government has accused the former president Yahya Jammeh of serious human rights atrocities leading to the killing of many Gambians, poor professionalism in the army as well as embezzling state resources, which are issues the TRC will look into.