Auto brokerage service provider, Import Your Car Nigeria launches in Lagos

Seeking a reliable and affordable car acquisition and importation option without any hurdle? Import Your Car Nigeria, an internationally licensed car broker has launch in Lagos to offer all car dealers and customers a transparent option that enable them to get the best deal on all vehicles of their choice.

Import Your Car Nigeria is a car broker that provide the platform for you to import your car, from searching for the lots, the bidding or buying process, shipment to Lagos and local custom clearing. Licensed both by the government and major auto auction companies in the United States and Canada, Import Your Car Nigeria offers professional advice and act as your one point contact locally in Nigeria.

Speaking at the media launch, Mrs. Ada Atoba, General Manager, Sales & Operation, Import Your Car Nigeria, said the primary aim of the company is to enable more Nigerians own her car of their choice base on their budget.

“Our drive is based on the need to create alternatives that are reliable, affordable and assuring to auto buyers. So, our main drive was service especially with the constant increase in the cost of acquiring decent automobile vis-a-vis the purchasing power of Nigerians”, she said.

“We see our relationship with our clients more as partnership as against just business relationship. We want you to get the best deal on your automobile of choice be it for private use, commercial use, retail purpose or organizational use. Hence, it is almost impossible to beat our deals. We advise, support and, deliver value satisfactorily.”

Speaking on the procedure of purchasing a vehicle through IYCN, Mrs. Atoba said: “it’s just a simple process. First it’s either you visit our website site www.importyourcar.ng, call 08021-811-811 or visit our corporate office in Lagos Nigeria at Suite 212, Ikeja Plaza, 81 Mobolaji Bank Anthony way Ikeja Lagos. Here you get to fill out the customer order form. You make a refundable commitment fees and we will get back to you within 1-2 business days with 3 options of your preferred car, the location, sales mode either, buy it now or bid options. We agree on our max bid taking into consideration all costs to Lagos plus customs clearance cost. And with your go ahead, we bid or buy on your behalf and arrange all logistics to get your car to Lagos. And a delivery to Lagos after buying and paying for lot ranges between 45-60 days.”

Some of the car dealers and customers that have patronised the services of IYCN described the company as “a solution to owning a car of choice”.

IYCN want to be the leading source of automobile acquisition and importation in Nigeria and West Africa, making life easier for auto buyers. We want to account for 10% of entire vehicles imported to Nigeria.