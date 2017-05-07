‘Ayade is free to join APC as constitution guarantees him freedom of association’ – Mike Agbe

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River State Chapter, Mike Agbe, has said that the party is not against the entry of Governor Ben Ayade into the party if he so desires since it is the constitutional rights of the governor to belong to any political party of his choice.

“Anybody including the governor has the right and freedom of association as guaranteed in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so we are receiving him into APC not because he has done well in the last two years but because it is his right to freedom of association,” Agbe said.

Agbe, who is former deputy state chairman of CPC before the merger of APC and a member of the state working committee of the party, disclosed this in Calabar during an exclusive interview with BDSUNDAY. He said even if the governor becomes a member of the party, he has to fight for the party’s ticket as every other member of the party by facing the party primaries.

Agbe, who is also the state treasurer of APC, applauded the administrative ingenuity of the state chairman of the party John Ochala, saying within a year and a half in office, he has demonstrated enough capacity to reconcile all aggrieved party members both old and new members.

According to him, Ochala has made Cross River APC one of the best in the country within a short period of time and needed to be supported to continue the good work he has started. He said the successful conduct of the party primaries for the local government elections in the state is a pointer that the party is now more united and focus to win the June 17 polls ahead of the ruling party in the state that is yet to conduct its primaries. He calls on members to close ranks and work towards the success of the local government elections.