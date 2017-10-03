AZMAN air inaugurates newly acquired airbus for regional, international routes

AZMAN Air-Nigerian fasting growing airline has boosted it fleets of aircrafts with the acquisition of a new Airbus as part of an on-going initiative geared at operating some of the new international routes approved for it by the Nigerian aviation authorities.

The acquired Airbus A330, which has the capacity to left about 282 passengers was officially inaugurated into the Nigerian airspace at a brief ceremony presided over by the Emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi, 11, and Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday in Kano.

In his welcome address, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, president, AZMAN Group of Companies, said the new investment was part of the strategic move to increase the operational capacity of the airline.

According to him, with the acquisition of the latest aircraft the airline has significantly up its capability to effectively and efficiently operate some of the new international route, as well as regional route approved for it by the Federal Government.

In order to further achieve this objective, Sarina stated that the airline has also concluded plans to purchase addition aircraft which is expected to come into the country in the next six months.

Giving an insight into operations of the airline, Suleiman Lawan, General Manager of the airline, disclosed that the new aircraft would be specifically deployed to flying the Kano –Jeddah route, Kano-Dubai route and Kano-China route.

Similarly, Lawan added that the aircraft will also be used to the argument the existing fleets being used by the airline its operations on the regional basis, pointing out that the airline now fly into seven Africa countries namely: Chad, Senegal, Ghana, Congo Republic, Benin Republic, and Cameroun.

He gave full assurance that the airline will continue build upon the customers focus services it is known for, by providing qualitative and excellence operations across all the routes it is operating within and outside the country.

Speaking while, before commissioning the aircraft, Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the founder of the airline for his foresight, and dedication to invest in the aviation sector, at this critical moment of national economy recession.

Ganduje, particularly expressed delight that the airline is floating aircraft for it Kano-China Route, stating that the move will go a long way in complimenting his administration quest to attract new investment into the state from China.

He promised to recommend the service of the airline to Chinese investors that show interest to come to the state to make investment.

Also speaking at the occasion, Mohammed Sanusi, 11, praised the founder of the airline for promoting the spirit of enterprise which Kano people are known for all over the world, promising that Kano Emirate Council was ready giving all necessary backings to the company.