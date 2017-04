…Chart ways forward for the future of banking. A delegation of the world banking community are currently converging on Lagos to chart a way forward for the future of the banking industry and the financial institutions at the 22nd World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI) 2017, with the theme “Re-Thinking the future of banking and…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.