Barcelona eye Dybala as possible Neymar replacement

At first, Neymar’s potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was a mere rumour, but now the move is gathering serious pace and Barcelona will be desperate to secure an adequate replacement, such as Paulo Dybala, should the transfer happen.

Running out of ideas, the Catalan giants look set to lose one of their prize possessions after failing to convince both Neymar and his father that his future would be brighter in LaLiga with La Blaugrana.

Nonetheless, in a bid to raise the morale of the Catalan faithful, the LaLiga giants will be poised to challenge for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala with the team already contacting the representatives of the Argentine.If the Sao Paolo native is to depart the city of Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde could have 222 million euros at his disposal, with reinforcements also needed in midfield. Although, much to their disappointment, the highly coveted Marco Verratti will be off-limits due to his imminent renewal with the Ligue 1 club.

During the club’s tour of the United States, there has been various attempts made by the board and players to change the mind of the Brazilian, but it’s almost established that he will the don the colours of the Parisian outfit.

According to MARCA, the 25-year-old had considered reversing his stance when the club made it their priority to keep his services, however, the superstar believes the negotiations are far too advanced at this current stage.

Gerard Pique did his part to reassure the fans, though his message on social media only hindered the striker’s mood, due to the defender having nothing to do with the transfer. Josep Maria Bartomeu is now planning for the worst, as he scours the market to cushion the possible blow of losing one of his star players to a European rival. On top of that, the club president will also be keen to keep the atmosphere surrounding the club positive, especially with Agusti Benedito’s attempts to launch a vote of no confidence against him.