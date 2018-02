Barclays Africa has officially written to Teleology holding limited, informing the company that it is the preferred bidder for the 9mobile sale, BusinessDay has gathered. In the letter sent to Teleology holdings yesterday 21, February 2018 Barclays Africa, the financial adviser to the consortium of banks owed $1.2billion dollars by 9mobile (formerly Etisalat) said that…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.